Missing GR dog possibly ‘held hostage’ reunited with owner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A lost Grand Rapids dog whose owners say was being held for ransom has been reunited with her family.

Employees of Grand Rapids Transmission found Cookie wandering nearby their business Friday morning and brought her in. She’s OK and back home with her owner, Norma Sarabia, who lives about a half-mile away.Cookie, a 1-year-old Australian silky terrier, went missing Saturday on Hoyt Street SE near Nelson Avenue after crawling under her owner’s backyard fence. Within hours, Sarabia posted dozens of posters, shared pleas on social media and searched the area.

In a voicemail left on Sarabia’s phone Tuesday morning, a caller from a blocked number said she wanted to get “reimbursed” for the pet supplies she bought for Cookie, or she would sell the dog.

“Take this message to heart because I’m dead serious,” the message said. However, the caller never left her name or number.

“Cookie has been dognapped. She’s being held hostage or ransom or something. This is extortion. This is blackmail,” Sarabia said Thursday.

It’s unclear if the caller had Cookie and released her, or if the message was part of a scam.