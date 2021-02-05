MIOSHA fines 10 W MI businesses for not having COVID-19 protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan companies have been fined by the state for failing to implement COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Twenty companies across the state are the most recent to be fined, a Friday release from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said. The companies cited now have 15 days to contest the penalties. They will have to prove they’ve fixed the problems MIOSHA pointed out.

The violations fall under to categories: an emergency rule citation and a general duty clause citation, both of which carry fines of up to $7,000. The emergency rule citations relate specifically to COVID-19 safety. The general duty clause, meanwhile, requires workplaces to eliminate hazards that are likely to harm an employee.

According to MIOSHA, the West Michigan businesses cited include:

You can click here to see the state’s full release and the complete list of businesses fined. Most also faced additional fines for other workplace violations.