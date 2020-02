Grand Rapids police respond to a stabbing on Fuller Avenue NE apparently linked to a drug deal. (Feb. 4, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police searched Tuesday morning for the person who stabbed and injured a woman in Grand Rapids.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. on Fuller Avenue NE south of Michigan Street.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8 that it appears to have been linked to a drug deal.

He said a female victim sustained minor injuries.

Wittkowski said the suspect, a man, took off. Police were looking for him along I-196 between College and Diamond avenues.