Ministry to deliver food to health care workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to help essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew’s House Ministry will deliver about 50 boxes of food to health care workers at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Friday afternoon.

News 8 caught up with ministry staff and volunteers as they were packing up the boxes Thursday.

Each box has about $250 to $300 worth of food in it and each health care worker will get one box for their family.

Matthew’s House Ministry was able to buy all the food using money from a grant.

The staff is currently reaching out to groups across West Michigan, hoping to send more of these food packages to essential workers during this crisis.

“This is just something I like to do,” said Reginald Lott, the assistant director for Matthew’s House Ministries. “I like to be helpful; I like to help people. I don’t like to see people in pain in need, so I guess that’s the most satisfying part is just to know that some people have received some relief.”

Matthew’s House Ministry wants any hospital interested in the food packages to reach out.

They say they plan on putting them together for the foreseeable future.