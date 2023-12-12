GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mini-golf course and bar is coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Chicago-based Big Mini Putt Club is opening a location at 70 Ionia Ave SW near Oakes Street in the summer of 2024, it said in a Tuesday release. The 8,000-square-foot space will have a spacious bar and room for more than 250 people.

The founder of Big Mini Putt club, Nick Jenkins, said the company chose Grand Rapids for its third location because it’s an “active, vibrant community.”

“Big Mini is the perfect spot for date night, hanging out with friends and family, meeting new people at weeknight tournaments and entertainment for everyone. We think it’ll be a great new addition to downtown and draw people in from across West Michigan,” Jenkins said in the release. “The Grand Rapids location will have a new set of customized holes that you won’t find anywhere else. We love to build unique courses that showcase the highlights of the cities where they’re based. We are excited to show off what’s in store for Grand Rapids.”

Rockford Construction is working to renovate the space.

“The community in Grand Rapids continues to seek active, engaging spaces in our downtown – we are thrilled to have a part in welcoming Big Mini into the Grand Rapids community. We know Big Mini will continue to enhance the vibrant atmosphere that people enjoy downtown,” Elise Bassi Igoe, commercial leasing advisor at Rockford Construction, said in the release.