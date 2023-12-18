GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At a media event at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, surrounded by her Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate, signed two supplemental spending bills that will pour millions of dollars into education projects on a number of levels.

The spending plans were passed in November and have been widely discussed by various lawmakers since. Monday was a chance for the governor and her legislative partners to talk a final victory lap for 2023, a year that has gone all Democrats’ way in Lansing.

The two plans, cashing in at just less than $650 million, will go to help with failing or financially struggling K-12 public schools. The money will be used to support the mission of state colleges and universities like Grand Valley. Still, other dollars will deal with infrastructure needs.

“So, this is, I think, an extension of the investment we have been making,” Whitmer said just before signing the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, talked about why this spending was necessary on top of already record budgets passed this year.

“There is some stuff we couldn’t get in the regular budget that is in the budget, the supplemental we were able to do later in the year,” she said.

On the ground, the money means, among other things, that long-struggling public schools may get a second chance like Muskegon Heights, which has long been under a mountain of debt that will now be washed away to the tune of over $30 million.

“This is the biggest thing I probably ever accomplish no matter how long I serve in the Legislature,” State Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, described the spending on a recent episode of “To The Point.”

As for the governor, when we sat down with her later, she emphasized the importance of finishing up the year by signing these bills.

“A lot of this, I think, reflects the north star, which has been growing our economy and bringing down the cost for people, and I am proud we got it done,” she said.

2023 was a year of record-breaking spending in Lansing. The coming year will be a different story with one-time federal money gone and state revenues uncertain. I asked again, and the governor again replied that she believes that the budget going forward is sustainable.

As for 2024, an election for president and every seat in the State House will likely take some of the focus off of legislative activity as well as Democrats not having a majority in the House at least until late April could mean a little less frenzied pace in Lansing compared to this year just passed.