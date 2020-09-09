Migrant Legal Aid fundraiser to feature United Farm Workers co-founder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of West Michigan women got painting Tuesday night to promote an upcoming fundraiser for Migrant Legal Aid.

The workshop was taught by local artist Erick Picardo, as he guided the group in painting a portrait of Hispanic icon Dolores Huerta. She is known for her activism in the labor and farm worker movements, co-founding the United Farm Workers.

Migrant Legal Aid will welcome Huerta as their keynote speaker for this year’s Harvest of Justice fundraiser luncheon.

West Michigan artist Eric Picardo paints Hispanic labor activist Dolores Huerta during an event to support Migrant Legal Aid. (Sept. 8, 2020)

“In celebration of her coming, we have the women of Michigan painting an icon in a class taught by Erick Picardo, our local artistic icon,” Teresa Hendricks-Pitsch, the executive director of Migrant Legal Aid, said.

Though this year’s Harvest of Justice will be virtual due to coronavirus, Hendricks said Huerta’s involvement will make for a memorable event.

“Dolores Huerta and her foundation are so iconic with the labor movement and farm worker justice that it is a huge honor,” she said. “It is a really big deal for us to have her participating with Migrant Legal Aid in Grand Rapids.”

The 2020 Harvest of Justice event will take place Sept. 23.