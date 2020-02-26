Mickey meets kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mickey Mouse traded in ice skates for a visitor’s badge Wednesday to meet patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The visit from Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! cast members brightened spirits ahead of the tour’s stop at Van Andel Arena Thursday.

Mickey Mouse greets a child at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids on Feb. 26, 2020.

“It’s special and heartwarming,” Adriene Ott, who performs as Princess Jasmine, told News 8.

Visiting children battling their own illnesses has a personal meaning for Ott. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year after seeking treatment for back pain.

“When I got home from doing a tour in Asia this past year, I was getting help for that and had an MRI and I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma two weeks later after that initial MRI,” Ott explained. “I went through six months of treatment, but I kept skating all through chemo. I was at home, but skating at my home rink and coaching and I had a lot of support from my rink back home and also everyone on tour was messaging me all the time and sending their support, so I think that really motivated me.”

Ott is now cancer-free and back on tour. You can watch her and the rest of the Disney On Ice cast perform through Sunday in Grand Rapids.