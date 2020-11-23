Michigan’s first Black-owned brewery opening on Black Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s first Black-owned brewery is opening in West Michigan on Black Friday and the owners say it’s been a long time in the making.

Terry Rostic and Jamaal Ewing, the owners of Black Calder Brewing Company, say their opening process went much differently than originally planned. Regardless, they’re glad they’re now able to provide something unique to our state.

“My motto is I want to make dope beer for dope people,” said Rostic.

“We thought that it would be a good opportunity to bring some inclusion to the Michigan craft beer scene,” said Ewing.

The two Michigan natives are on a mission to bring something new to West Michigan.

“People are making their beer and giving it to other people and they’re really putting their dreams in a glass, so you know, I have a lot of dreams and ambitions and I just want people to kind of taste my thoughts,” said Rostic.

The duo’s original plan was to open at the end of 2019. They’re now grateful that date was pushed back because of the pandemic.

“Luckily that didn’t happen because we would probably be closed right now. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise that this happened and kind of delayed us a little bit,” said Ewing.

Although they are opening the first Black-owned brewery in the state, they say they’re definitely not alone and that the help from others in the craft beer industry has been through the roof.

“I kind of teared up as our cans were coming down the line today, you know, the support that we got,” said Rostic.

Sixteen-ounce cans will be available for curbside pick-up at Broad Leaf Local Beer, located at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE in Kentwood beginning Friday, but you can start preordering now online.

The owners are currently operating out of Brewery Vivant located at 925 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids and they hope to officially open a store by the end of 2021.