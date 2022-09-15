GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Street restaurants are having their own celebration during ArtPrize: Poutine Week.

But this Poutine Week isn’t just one week — it’s actually about two and a half weeks. It kicked off Thursday and runs through Oct. 2.

Poutine is a Canadian favorite, traditionally made with french fries, fresh cheese curd and gravy. For Michigan Street poutine week, local chefs are putting their own spin on the dish, incorporating things like queso fresco, eggs and lobster.

You can vote for your favorite poutine on the Michigan Street Business Corridor’s website.