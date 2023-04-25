GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan native Billy Strings is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena this fall.

Strings will be stopping in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as part of a headline tour. The bluegrass music star grew up in Muir, a village he returned to in 2021 to bring more than 200 guitars to Twin Rivers Elementary School students.

Now living in Nashville, Strings won a Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2021. He also won artist of the year at the Americana Music Awards in 2022 and entertainer of the year and song of the year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in 2022.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Grand Rapids show starting Friday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, go to vanandelarena.com.