Michigan International Auto Show to return to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan International Auto Show is returning to DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auto show, hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, will feature hundreds of vehicles from more than 25 manufactures. Visitors will be able to view trucks, SUVs, electrics and performance vehicles, and a handful of pre-production models, according to organizations.

The event will be held from Thursday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 6. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Charity Spectacular supporting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation has been canceled this year due to “Spectrum Health’s dedication to addressing COVID in our community,” organizers said in a Tuesday release.