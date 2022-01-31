The auto show is back, but will displays be full?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crates and forklifts filled the exhibition space at DeVos Place Monday. Within days, they will be replaced by the latest models to roll off the assembly lines.

The Michigan International Auto Show is set to open to the public at DeVos Place Thursday.

As DeVos Place consumer shows go, the auto show is one of the biggest draws. We don’t build them here, but we build a lot of the parts that go in and on them.

“The culture of the auto industry in West Michigan is huge. There’s an impact with all of us,” said Dawn Baker, who manages the show for ShowSpan productions.

The auto show was the last show before the pandemic shut down everything in 2020.

While the show is going on this year, COVID-19 is still here, so precautions will be in place. Cleaning crews will make sure vehicles are sanitized and more sanitation stations will be available. Masks are recommended but not mandated. ShowSpan is also pushing a touchless ticketing system.

A sign urges people to wear a mask at the Michigan International Auto Show. (Jan. 31, 2022)

“In addition to that, we do have an air filtration system that DeVos Place has worked really hard to makes sure is in place that offers some enhanced sanitation that way,” Baker said.

Dozens of automakers from around the world will have vehicles on display.

“We’re going to have nine Kia vehicles and one space, we’ll have nine Hyundai vehicles for people to look at,” Jerrod Herbig, general manager of Fox Hyundai Kia, said. “It allows customers and people in the market to actually get a look at vehicles that haven’t been on dealership lots.”

Take a drive down 28th Street and you’ll see what Herbig is talking about: dealers with empty spaces or used cars parked where new ones would normally sit.

Setup underway at DeVos Place Convention Place for the Michigan International Auto Show. (Jan. 31, 2022)

From the computer chips that power the electronics to the leather that goes into seating options to the lack of truck drivers to get new inventory to dealers, supply chain issues have caused struggles when it comes to getting cars for the auto show displays.

“We really had to leverage our relationships with the manufacturers to participate and provide us with vehicles, and then we’ve worked with other dealers to try to make sure that we have a good representation of our lineups,” Herbig said.

If you come to the auto show with hopes of picking out a new car, bring your patience. While many of the models will be on display, getting them in your garage may take a while.

“We’ve got a couple that are in stock. Some of the models are three to six months out. Some of them are 12 to 18 months out,” Herbig said.

Some manufacturers are offering shorter wait times for vehicles ordered by customers.