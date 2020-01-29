Tonight: WOOD TV8 at the auto show gala in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids kicks off Wednesday night with its Charity Spectacular, and WOOD TV8 is giving you an exclusive peek behind the scenes.

It starts on #the7on8, broadcast live from the auto show at DeVos Place Convention Center. We’ve got special reports to get you thinking all things cars, including a ride in the North American SUV of the Year Kia Telluride.

That will be followed by our Gala Preview Special with Maranda and Jordan Carson at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch live on 8 or streaming on woodtv.com.

The auto show opens at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday afternoon. In addition to tons of new cars, it features the Million Dollar Motorway, a display from the Gilmore Car Museum, a set of Great American Muscle Cars and more.

Admission is $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 14 and $12 for adults.

The Charity Spectacular benefits Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.