GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is launching a program to help drivers who have had their licenses suspended get back on the road safely.

The Road to Restoration program is a series of statewide clinics where people who have had their licenses suspended can meet one-one-one with experts to learn how to get their driving privileges back. They can renew their driving record, pay fines and fees to the court, get an administrative hearing application and take written driving tests if eligible.

They will have the opportunity to complete the steps on site at clinics across the state, including Saginaw, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit, Downriver, Mt. Pleasant, Alpena and the Upper Peninsula.

In 2021, new Michigan laws lifted drivers license suspensions for drivers who did not pay tickets or court fines or did not appear in court for certain non-moving violations. That meant over 150,000 drivers’ suspensions were removed. But many still must do the necessary steps to get their license back and the Road to Restoration clinics help residents do that safely.

The state said the program does not provide DUI expungement services and said license reinstatement is not guaranteed.

The Grand Rapids clinic will be held on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeQuest Urban Outreach at 1050 Fisk Rd. SE. A Kalamazoo clinic is scheduled for May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 120 Roberson St.

The program was launched by the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, the Attorney General’s department, DTE Energy, Miller Canfield law firm, the Detroit Justice Center, Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan 2-1-1.

For more information about the program or to sign up for a clinic, visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s website.