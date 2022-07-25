KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will provide more details about the allegations of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

During a 10 a.m. news conference Monday at a Kentwood hotel, MDCR will discuss the charges which stem from two discrimination complaints. You can watch it live on woodtv.com.

The watchdog launched an investigation into systemic discrimination at GRPD in 2019. The MDCR says it’s currently investigating about 28 discrimination complaints against GRPD.

An MDCR spokesperson said the number of complaints appears to be higher than most Michigan law enforcement departments.