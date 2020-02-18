Michigan Cares for Tourism to clean up 2 GR cemeteries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers will help clean up and revitalize two historic cemeteries in Grand Rapids Tuesday to boost and protect tourism.

Nearly 70 volunteers will be at Greenwood and Oakhill cemeteries Tuesday as part of the 2020 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

In addition to the volunteer project, the group is asking those coming to the conference to bring household and toiletry items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

Over the past eight years, Michigan Cares for Tourism has hosted more than 3,000 volunteers and provided more than $750,000 in supplies, according to a news release.

