GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event for students in West Michigan is returning in-person after three years of going virtual due to the pandemic.

More than 9,000 students from nearly 100 West Michigan middle and high schools are taking part in what’s known as MiCareerQuest.

Students will get to have hands-on interaction with representatives from a variety of different industries, including manufacturing, construction and health sciences.

Over 95 companies will be taking part.

MiCareerQuest is happening Wednesday, May 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Devos Place in Grand Rapids.

Event sponsorship applications are still being accepted. For more information, visit the MiCareerQuest website.