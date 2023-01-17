GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan author has released a new book that tells the remarkable story of his family’s survival during and after the Holocaust.

Robert Wolf said he wrote “Not A Real Enemy: The True Story Of A Hungarian Jewish Man’s Fight For Freedom” after reading his father’s memoirs.

Wolf had heard stories over the years of what his parents went through — imprisonment, daring escapes and other adventures —and wanted to make sure others knew the history.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

