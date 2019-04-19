Grand Rapids

Meteorologist Emily Schuitema joins Storm Team 8

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:13 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 01:43 PM EDT

Meteorologist Emily Schuitema joins Storm Team 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is excited to announce the newest member of Storm Team 8, Meteorologist Emily Schuitema.

She joins Storm Team 8 from WSAW-TV, a CBS affiliate in Wisconsin, where she worked for the past two years as the morning news meteorologist.

“I'm thrilled to be coming home to Grand Rapids to work at WOOD TV8,” said Schuitema. “My interest in meteorology was fueled by growing up in West Michigan and experiencing all the extremes of weather in the Great Lakes region.”

>>8 things to know about Meteorologist Emily Schuitema

Schuitema is a West Michigan native, growing up in Grand Rapids and graduating from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 2013. She went on to graduate from the University of Michigan in 2017 with a degree in Climate and Meteorology.

During her tenure at the University of Michigan, Schuitema spent the summer of 2015 interning with Storm Team 8. She also spent another summer working atop Mount Washington, taking hourly weather observations and forecasting for hikers of the Appalachian Trail.

“I know viewers will really enjoy her personality whether they are watching her on TV or connecting with her on social media,” said WOOD TV8 News Director Dan Boers.

Schuitema officially joins Storm Team 8 Friday, working alongside Bill Steffen, Terri DeBoer, Matt Kirkwood and Ellen Bacca.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


