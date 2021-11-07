Merchants and Makers kicks off its Holiday Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds took part in the Merchants and Makers Holiday Market Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

“It’s an opportunity for people to shop local,” said owner of Merchants and Makers Shyle Lyons.

There were nearly 100 local pop-up shops featuring their products at the Farmers Market on Fulton Street this afternoon.

Many shoppers purchased Christmas gifts while others bought gifts for themselves.

“Every market you come to; every booth is high quality-fantastic products, so you are really going to be in awe with every market. We get that comment a lot that wow everything is good,” Lyons said.

There was a $3 entry fee for the market. Some of the proceeds will go to the Other Way Ministries local food pantry.

If you missed the first day of the market, the next one will be at the Holland Civic Center on Nov. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find the complete list of events on the Merchants and Makers website.