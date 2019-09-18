Mercantile Bank warns customers of spoofing scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercantile Bank of Michigan is warning customers about a spoofing scheme targeting their money.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the Grand Rapids-based business said it was alerted to bogus calls coming from what appeared to be the bank’s phone number. At the other end of the phone line was a scammer phishing for personal information.

Mercantile Bank says it would never ask customers to verify their secure access code or share confidential information over the phone, including their card number, PIN or online banking credentials.

Anyone who has received a suspicious call is encouraged to report it to Mercantile Bank at 1.800.453.8700 or call police.