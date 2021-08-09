Mental Health Foundation helping prepare kids for the school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Back to school can bring anxiety for most kids, but with this year being the first time many have been in person in a year, there may be even more concerns.

Christy Buck with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan says reminding kids about all the things they’re familiar with, like the playground and their friends, is a good place to start.

She also suggests talking to kids about any concerns they may have as we move into the new year.

Watch for signs of anxiety or depression, like not wanting to go to school or get involved in things that they normally do.