Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month and advocates are encouraging people to check in on how they’re doing with a free online screening.

Easterseals Michigan is launching a statewide awareness campaign called Get Screened: Mental Health Matters. They’re hoping to reduce the stigma.

The organization says during 2020, it saw a 26% increase in mental health services, and today, about 40% of adults are experiencing various forms of mental health disorders including anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide.

That is why they want to encourage people to take their online screening in hopes of addressing this issue before it gets worse.

“Our goal is to make the community better and we want to help you. If we can’t help you, we want to get you in touch with people who can help you. You take this quick screening. It’s loaded with tons of resources both locally and nationally. We just want to get people the help that they need,” said Denise Durkee, the director of Easterseals West Michigan.

The mental health screening can be taken online.

Easterseals’ goal is to have at least 5,000 people take it by the end of May.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to people in emotional distress 24/7. They’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention.