GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes, men are less transparent about how they are feeling, causing their health to be easily overlooked.

Staying up on routine screenings and physicals and having an open and honest relationship with your doctor can help.

“I always encourage men to talk to their primary care provider about … screening for colorectal cancer, screening for heart and lung conditions, and other issues like diabetes that should be addressed on a yearly basis,” said Dr. Conrad Tobert, a urologist and men’s health physician at Corewell Health.

As a physician who treats prostate cancer regularly, Tobert says screenings are important. A non-fasting blood test screening is recommended around the age of 55, or possibly earlier depending on the patient’s risk factors.

He says prostate cancer can affect around 1 in 6 men.

“It’s something that is much more common than people appreciate and it really starts with an honest dialogue with not only your doctor but your family members, your relatives … and your primary care provider and being open about symptoms you might be having is important and can help catch things early. Because we know that the earlier that we catch anything … it can be better treated and people can move past the diagnosis as opposed to potentially struggling with it lifelong.”

Unfortunately, there is no perfect way to prevent or lower chances of prostate cancer, but Tobert says a heart-healthy diet is one of the best tools.