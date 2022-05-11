GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have been sentenced to years in prison after they shot at a U.S. Marshal in February of 2020, according to the Department of Justice.

Jaquari Trotter, 21, and Gregory Rogers, 22, both from Grand Rapids Michigan, were sentenced on Wednesday. Trotter will face 5 years in federal prison. Rogers was also facing sentencing for separate incidents involving drug trafficking and possession of an illegal firearm, so he was sentenced to a total of 14 years and 9 months.

The shooting happened on February 4, 2020. Trotter and Rogers were outside a home on Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids when a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force drove by in an unmarked SUV two times.

On the second time around, the two men pulled out in front of the SUV, speeding around the corner. Rogers pulled over and Trotter jumped out of the passenger side door, pulling out a 9mm handgun and firing 11 shots at the agent’s SUV. The bullets went through the car and struck a nearby house. Then the pair sped away. The agent was not hurt.

Both Trotter and Rogers pleaded guilty in January 2022.

When sentencing the men, Judge Jarbou said the men’s crimes were especially serious because Trotter shot at the agent 11 times in a residential neighborhood, which put not only the agent, but also innocent civilians in danger. She also noted that both men had criminal histories and gang affiliations, according to the Department of Justice.