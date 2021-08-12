Men sentenced to prison for plans to join ISIS

A 2019 photo of Mohamed Haji and his two cousins, Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Muse. (courtsey)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy for trying to help his brother leave the country to join the Islamic State group has been sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison.

His brother has been sentenced to serve six and a half years in prison.

Mohamud Abdikadir Muse was sentenced to serve 98 months in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Thursday release.

He was arrested in January of 2019 at the Gerald R. ford International Airport when his younger brother, Muse Muse, was trying to fly to Mogadishu, Somalia in order to join the Islamic State.

Muse Muse, who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 78 months in prison. He was given a lighter sentence because Mohamud Abdikadir Muse was the first to embrace the Islamic State group’s ideology and helped radicalize Muse Muse, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Their cousin, Mohamed Haji, was also arrested for conspiracy and has pleaded guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.