Grand Rapids police respond to a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the two men who were shot and killed in Grand Rapids’ southeast side on Thursday have been released.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that the men have been identified as 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn and 58-year-old Freddie James Lusk. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Eastern Avenue for a shooting.

Responding officers found Vaughn and Lusk at the scene. They tried to revive them, to no avail.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8 that the victims knew each other.

Investigators believe the shooting wasn’t random.

Their deaths remain under investigation.