Memorial service Friday for couple killed in GR hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A memorial service will be held Friday for the married couple killed in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Grand Rapids.

The memorial service for Todd and Tracy Fuhr will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Richmond Street NW at 11 a.m. Friday.

The couple was using a crosswalk near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street SW Saturday, Oct. 19 when they were hit by a westbound vehicle that disregarded the stop sign. The vehicle then took off, leaving the Fuhrs dead at the scene.

The Fuhrs’ sons told News 8 they were devastated by the incident, remembering their parents as caring, loving and generous.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Fuhrs’ sons with the costs of the memorial service.

A family friend provided the following statement Friday:

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to witness just how many were touched by Todd and Tracy’s unbiased love for all people. Putting a smile on the face of every person they encountered would matter as much as the one they provided each other. In the spirit of that, this GoFundMe will help cater to the massive amount of people they impacted. It’s what they would have wanted — to support those they impacted one last time. We will gather Friday to return the love and celebrate the lives of two incredible people. All donations will help cover the cost of the memorial gathering. All extra proceeds will be donated to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation and Michigan Humane Society.”

Tracy and Todd Fuhr were season ticket holders for the Grand Rapids Griffin. The team has planned a moment of silence for them before Saturday’s game at Van Andel Arena.