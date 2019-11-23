Memorial honoring 5 fallen W MI veterans finds new home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A monument to honor five fallen West Michigan Marines has been relocated to its permanent home near the cemetery at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The Gilberts lost their son, Tommy, to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. His father, Michael, says the memorial is finally right where it should be.

“I can’t think of a more fitting place to have it than up here at the veterans home,” Gilbert said.

He says this memorial does more to capture the man Tommy was, beneath the uniform.

“He was a good cook,” Gilbert said. “He was also a momma’s boy. All the way along. He could be the toughest marine in the world, and many times he was. I’ve seen him get wound up a couple times, but he always loved his mother.”

Shadow boxes filled with memories, mementos and tributes were placed behind pillars to help bring these heroes closer to home.

“It does help people to understand that these marines had families, they did the same things for enjoyment as other people do,” said Vietnam veteran and current Marine Corps League Commandant Wayne Luznicky. “It makes them appear human, which they are. I’m proud to have helped them out.”

Luznicky says nearly $80,000 was raised to put the memorial at the veterans’ home.

“The survivors of that deployment to Felujia (and) their families would rather have seen the monument stay here,” he said. “So we got together and decided to make it happen.”

Tommy’s father says he couldn’t be happier with the result.

“We finally respect our veterans, and especially the fallen,” Gilbert said. “It’s changed dramatically since I was a kid. It’s a good thing, it’s the way it should be.”