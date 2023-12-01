GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eric and Marcy Larson have mixed feelings about a concert next week, which they’ve been helping to plan for the last several years. The concert will be in memory of their son, Andy, who died in a car crash five years ago. They’re hoping to sell every ticket while also anxious for it to go perfectly.

An up-and-coming Opera baritone, Will Liverman, will be the featured guest, singing with the Grand Rapids Men and Boys Choir.

“We do feel a little bit forgotten and lost. In general, people don’t like to think about the fact that kids die, and that makes us feel pretty alone,” Marcy Larson said.

It’s one reason she plans to honor parents who attend the concert and have also lost children. Marcy has a podcast to help parents deal with grief. She’s also a pediatrician, while her husband is an anesthesiologist. They work together to educate other doctors on how to treat patients dealing with grief, so it’s natural they would want to find a way to honor parents at their son’s memorial concert.

“I have about 220 episodes. I’ve met hundreds of bereaved parents. I thought this is more than just about Andy; this is about all of us who lost our children too early,” Marcy said.

Andy’s parents first noticed his love for music when they took him to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra show. He was 5 years old at the time and started crying after one of the songs. That same emotion was evident to Marcy and Eric as they put all three of their children through piano lessons.

“My daughter is the oldest and she would definitely have the most error-free performances, but it was funny because when you’d hear the three of them play, there was a difference with Andy. It wasn’t just notes, it wasn’t a song, it was music because he felt it,” Marcy said.

They never thought he’d want to join a group like the Men and Boy’s Choir because he didn’t like to sit still. Yet, after seeing the group perform at a summer camp, Andy surprised his parents by asking if he could be a part of it. He surprised them even more with the talent he displayed after he joined the group, with the director often placing him front and center to show off his angelic voice.

His mom said, “I had so many people that would watch those concerts and they would come up to me after and say, ‘is that one your son? I just love watching him sing,’ and that’s because of the emotion. You can just tell he feels it.”

“This was his favorite time of year. He loved Christmas, he loved decorating, which we’ve done a little bit of, so that’s hard,” Andy’s dad, Eric, said of having a concert like this around the holidays, but he also pointed out that it gives them a chance to cherish the good memories they have with Andy.

The concert, coming up on Tuesday has been years in the making. It’s also the third time the family, along with the director of the Men and Boy’s Choir, have tried to put on one.

The first concert was scheduled for March 2020, the same month the pandemic shut down the state of Michigan. They had invited the St. John’s Boys Choir from England to join the Grand Rapids choir and rescheduled it for the spring of 2022.

Then, the Queen of England passed away, and the director of the St. John’s Choir ended up moving to take over the choir at Westminster, where he planned all of the King’s Coronation music and wasn’t able to come to West Michigan.

The third time appears to be the charm, with Will Liverman as the new special guest. He is a well-known baritone, currently playing the role of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, but will take a short break to appear at the first Andy Larson Memorial Concert.

There will be a special moment at the end of the concert where Andy himself will be a featured singer, through a recording his mom and dad have cherished for years. It’s from a dress rehearsal where Andy is practicing a solo with the Men and Boy’s choir, singing “Away in a Manger.”

His parents said it’s fitting, because the last verse talks about being fit for heaven, to live with God in Heaven.

“We actually played that song at his funeral. And that is also how we plan to end this concert so that all of these people who attend can hear Andy sing one more time,” Marcy said.

His dad, Eric, added, “We want this concert to promote hope and healing. So this isn’t a concert that’s supposed to be sad. We’re singing beautiful Christmas songs, and it will be a beautiful night.”