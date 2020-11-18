Mel Trotter sets goal of 2,100 birds for 2020 Turkey Drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Facing increased need as coronavirus closures continue to hit families hard, Mel Trotter Ministries aimed to collect 2,100 turkeys during its annual Turkey Drop.

The event began at 7 a.m. and was scheduled to run until 7 p.m. There were three drop-off locations: Mel Trotter downtown, Celebration Cinema North and Celebration Cinema South.

Mel Trotter will pair donated turkeys with sides and put together food boxes to send to food pantries around the region. The food banks have requested more than 2,000 birds.

“…It has been a steady flow ever since (opening Wednesday morning). So we’re just very grateful for that,” Beth Fischer of Mel Trotter Ministries said. “We’ve had trucks come by with turkeys. We actually had a dump truck come by about 7:45 this morning.”

While Mel Trotter won’t host its traditional huge thanksgiving banquet at the DeVos Place like in years past, it is hoping everyone who needs a food box gets one.

Last year, the Turkey Drop’s goal was 1,600 turkeys. That goal was handily beat, with more than 2,000 ultimately donated.