GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries has purchased a building in Grand Rapids to open a new retail thrift store that will be multipurpose.

On July 13, Mel Trotter bought the building from St. Vincent de Paul of Grand Rapids. Located at 1314 Division Avenue, it used to house St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store. Now, it will serve as a new retail thrift clearance center for Mel Trotter as well as warehouse operation for its thrift stores, classroom space for its workforce development program and a meeting space for the community.

Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries said the organization was approached by St. Vincent de Paul about purchasing the building. He said Mel Trotter saw the potential and several donors stepped forward to provide funding.

“It remains our desire to continue serving the surrounding neighborhoods, and we are excited about the possibilities that this building will help bring about,” Kampen said in a release.

St. Vincent de Paul decided to sell the building to re-invest the thrift store funds into its human needs programs.