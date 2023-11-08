GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After almost nine years, the president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries is leaving.

Dennis Van Kampen will leave Mel Trotter Ministries at the end of the year, the nonprofit announced Wednesday in a release. He submitted his resignation to the board Monday.

Van Kampen’s next role will be in Denver, as president and CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission.

In a statement, Van Kampen said the decision was a difficult one. Although he was not looking to leave, he said he ultimately felt called to “a new mission.”

“Truly, it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this ministry and this community,” Van Kampen said.

The nonprofit said it was able to “greatly expand” its services under Van Kampen’s leadership, with new vision and medical clinics, transitional housing and resources for mental health and substance abuse recovery.

As Mel Trotter Ministries searches for a new leader, Chief Financial Officer Gordon Oosting will serve as interim CEO. The nonprofit board has also permanently promoted Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Adrienne Goodstal to the role of president.