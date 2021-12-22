Mel Trotter Ministries to host Christmas meal Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you need a Christmas meal on Wednesday, Mel Trotter Ministries has got you covered. The nonprofit is working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Leaders say the meal is open to everyone. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 225 Commerce Ave SW in downtown Grand Rapids. It’s entirely free for those who may be experiencing hunger or homelessness.

A full meal will be served, and then attendees will have the option to watch a Christmas movie. Gifts will be given out as well.

Dennis Van Kampen, the president and CEO, says he wants people to know they care.

“It’s really important that we provide opportunities for people to connect with their community, to know that they’re loved and valued and known by someone, and hopefully, as I said, to maybe move forward in their journey out of homelessness,” said Van Kampen. Van Kampen expects about 400 people to attend.