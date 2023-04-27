A ribbon-cutting celebrates the opening of the renovated Mel Trotter Ministries on Commerce Avenue SW on April 27, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries celebrated the opening of its newly renovated homeless shelter in downtown Grand Rapids with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

The upgrades to the shelter on Commerce Avenue SW south of Fulton Street cost nearly $15 million.

The shelter now has a dorm-like layout rather than communal bedrooms. Two people will share each room and two rooms will share a bathroom. The shelter houses youths and men and accommodate those who are transgender.

The shelter’s medical clinic tripled in size and includes dental, vision, substance abuse and mental health services. It will operate through a partnership with Corewell Health, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, University of Michigan Health-West, Grand Valley State University, Catherine’s health Center and Network180.

“The layout of our facility at 225 Commerce SW has largely been the same since the shelter moved into this building back in 1968. Since then, our goals have shifted significantly from simply sheltering and feeding to actively helping our guests out of homelessness. These renovations, which promote an individual’s dignity, self-care, and respect, will help us do that,” Mel Trotter Ministries President and CEO Dennis Van Kampen said in a statement.