GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter weather will be here before we know it, and Mel Trotter is working to help keep those without a roof over their heads warm with its annual Code Blue Drive.

From now until Dec. 31, Mel Trotter will be collecting new or like new items to help keep men, women and children warm during winter conditions.

“For many of us, a white Christmas like the one we had last year is a dream come true,” Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said in a release. “But for the population we serve, a snowstorm like we had last Christmas can bring fear, pain and hardship to individuals lacking shelter and the proper winter clothing to protect themselves. Our mission is to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to anyone experiencing hunger or homelessness and we need the support of the entire community to do that.”

The following items can be dropped off at Mel Trotter Ministries’ shelter at 225 Commerce Ave SW, one of its six MTM Thrift Store locations or a partner location around West Michigan:

Men’s and women’s coats size L to 3XL

Men’s jeans size 32- to 40-inch waist with a 32-inch inseam

Waterproof winter boots: Men’s sizes 9 to 15 and women’s sizes 6 to 12

Sweatpants size Large to 4XL

Sweatshirts size Large to 4XL

Monetary donations are also being collected to support the drive. Click here for more information.