Mel Trotter hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 people benefited from Mel Trotter Ministries’ 23rd annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place Convention Center.

“This is a time when all of West Michigan comes together to make sure no one has to be alone and no one has to go without a Thanksgiving meal,” Mel Trotter CEO Dennis Van Kampen told News 8 Thursday.

More than 700 volunteers helped serve over 1,500 pounds of turkey, 1,260 pounds of mashed potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy and 400 pies to guests. Each year the support Mel Trotter receives is incredible.

“We had no spots left after Sept. 1. We have volunteers that have been baking pies, we’ve had school children making place mats, volunteers that were in at 4 a.m. making mashed potatoes,” Van Kampen explained.

Other volunteers hosted tables and talked with guests as they enjoyed their meal.

“This is West Michigan. This doesn’t just happen anywhere, and this is just the outpouring of love… to make sure everyone can have a special day,” Van Kampen said.