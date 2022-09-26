GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting a fundraiser gala on Thursday.

The Season of Hope Gala will take place at the JW Marriot. It will raise money for the organization’s Prevention and Diversion programs, which works to identify and help people who could soon face homelessness if they don’t receive support.

Dennis Van Kampen, the president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said the event will help “celebrate and communicate the things that are happening in and through Mel Trotter … in our efforts to end homelessness.”

He said it will also “bring awareness to those that are suffering.”

“We know that homelessness has skyrocketed,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us as a community to really think through what can we do to turn this needle back the other way.”

Author and podcaster Paula Jauch while be the keynote speaker.

Tickets for the gala are free. Seats, which are limited, can be reserved at Mel Trotter’s website.

For the full conversation with Paula Jauch and Dennis Van Kampen, the president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, watch the video in the player above.