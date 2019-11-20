Mel Trotter hopes for 1,600 donated turkeys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is celebrating its 16th annual Turkey Drop by aiming to collect 1,600 turkeys for families needing a little extra help celebrating the holidays.

By 12 p.m. Wednesday, drop sites run in partnership with WOOD Radio and Celebration Cinema had collected more than 850 turkeys.

Mel Trotter’s Thanksgiving meal is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at DeVos Place downtown. Doors open at 10 a.m.

This year, Mel Trotter is also collecting warm winter clothing, specifically coats, as part of its Code Blue campaign. The organization’s biggest need is men’s winter coats.

You can drop off turkeys and clothing at Celebration Cinema North, South and at the downtown ministry until 7 p.m. Wednesday. After that, you’re encouraged to donate to Mel Trotter online.