GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids has announced the return of its Easter Community Meal.

The event has been paused since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal is for individuals and families experiencing homelessness as well as anyone looking to share a meal with others for the holiday.

“This is our house at Mel Trotter Ministries, so they don’t necessarily have a place to go during the holidays or anytime. And many of them don’t have families or communities that they can pick up the phone and say, ‘Whose house are we having this meal at?’”

Mel Trotter expects about 500 people to attend this year.

Beth Fisher, Chief Advancement Officer, Mel Trotter Ministries

“It’s hugely important from a standpoint of just fellowship, being in camaraderie, in communion with people to say, ‘Yes, I’d love to sit down and have a meal with you to celebrate the season. I’d love to be seen and heard and valued.’ We exist to demonstrate compassion and so this is one way that we seek to do that as well.”

Mel Trotter’s Easter Community Meal is happening April 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mel Trotter Ministries Cook Cafeteria on Commerce Avenue.

Mel Trotter is looking for community volunteers to help prepare and serve the food, as well as for clean-up. You can volunteer online at Mel Trotter’s website.