GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is looking to raise money by showcasing the work of local artists.

The nonprofit is hosting its second annual Art and Experience Auction later this month. All proceeds from the event will benefit Mel Trotter’s art therapy program.

“As our guests come through trauma and are here experiencing a season of homelessness in their lives, art is certainly just one way for them to express their creative outlet and spend time in relationship with their case managers and all of our other staff members, so we love it,” Beth Fisher, the chief advancement officer for Mel Trotter, said.

Items include art pieces donated by local artists and pieces from people who have participated in the art therapy program. There are also things like tickets to a local sports game and an in-home private chef experience.

The silent auction is happening March 23 at 6 p.m. at The Goei Center in Grand Rapids. Items from the auction can now be viewed online, with bidding starting next week.

To view the items available for auction and to register for the event, go to meltrotter.org.