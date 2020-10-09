Meijer to add more than 1,000 employees at West Michigan stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is looking to hire a variety positions at its West Michigan Stores.

New team members are needed for the more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal positions at 39 stores in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Lakeshore-area locations, according to a release from the company.

Open positions range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to working at the deli counter and bakery.

The posting also noted stores are looking to fill Meijer Pickup positions.

Potential candidates can begin the hiring process by applying at jobs.meijer.com.