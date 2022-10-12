GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents now have more options to choose from when picking up a Halloween costume if they have a child with a disability. For the first time, Meijer stores are introducing adaptive Halloween costumes.

“This a big step for the disability community,” said Carrie Prater, co-lead of the Meijer Disability, Advocacy and Awareness Team.

Courtesy: Meijer

Prater is also a mother and knows the challenges that can come when your child has a disability, which is why she’s working hard to advocate for inclusivity.

“When my son was younger, he’s 14, he still does need costumes to this day, but especially when he was younger, we had a hard time finding costumes for him,” she recalled.

Prater said she often relied on pajamas or special orders to find something to accommodate her son’s needs. Now, she has more options.

Courtesy: Meijer

“This is the next step for Meijer’s diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Meijer Halloween buyer Melissa Cerza. “We want kids to be able to come to Meijer stores and see exactly what they want to use their imagination to dress up as, and it’s exciting that it’s opening the door for more people.”

The adaptive costumes are designed to be accessible, featuring magnets, Velcro, and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm or leg braces. They are also made with softer fabrics and flat seams to reduce sensitivities and offer a more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.

Costume choices include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton, and witch. They are available at Meijer stores throughout the Midwest at the same price points as traditional costumes.