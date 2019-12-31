Meijer: Recalled eggs served at 2 store salad bars

An undated courtesy photo provided by Meijer shows some of the eggs recalled for possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes. (Meijer)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says diced hard-boiled eggs served up at two of its store salad bars are part of a recall for potential listeria.

Meijer announced the voluntary recall Tuesday in conjunction with supplier Almark Foods. The five-pound bags of frozen, diced hard-boiled eggs were used in salad bars at the Knapps Corner Meijer on East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids and the Rockford Meijer on 10 Mile Road NE.

The recalled egg product was sold between Oct. 25 and Dec. 23 at both stores. So far, no illnesses directly tied to the salad bar eggs have been reported.

Almark Foods recalled egg products produced at its Gainesville, Georgia plant after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that the eggs may be linked to a five-state listeria outbreak the agency is investigating. Almark Foods says it’s temporarily suspended all production at the facility.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and possibly deadly infections in vulnerable people, including young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. . Pregnant women infected with listeria are also at risk of suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Others who are healthy may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, a severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Almark Foods’ recall includes all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the Gainesville facility that have “best if used by” dates through March 2, 2020 and a code that starts with “G.” More than 30 brands are included on the list, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand, Egglands Best, Sam’s Club’s Members Mark brand and Fresh Thyme. The full list is posted on the FDA’s website.

Meijer customers who purchased the recalled egg and still have it should throw it away or return it to their nearest Meijer store for a refund. Customers with further recall questions can contact Meijer anytime at 800.543.3704 or Almark at 877.546.0454 during regular business hours.