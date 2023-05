GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA classic for Simply Give is coming up next month.

Along with all the action for golf fans, runners will also get their day in the sun. The Meijer LPGA Classic 5K run and walk is happening June 17.

This is the 9th year for the event, which starts at Rockford High School.

You can find more information at the Meijer LPGA Classic website.