GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is hosting a merchandise and supplier event, looking to add local and diverse-owned business partners.

Kavy Lenon with Meijer said the company is focused on apparel and general merchandise. Sherrie Savage is a partner with Meijer and sells her line of coloring books, ‘Naturally Illustrated,’ in all Meijer locations across the Midwest.

To apply, vendors with retail-ready products must submit a brief video with details of the product, background on their production and supply chain, and recommended retail price.

Videos must be submitted by Sept. 18 for consideration.