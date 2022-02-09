Meijer Heart Center update brings more ICU beds to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of new intensive care unit beds are coming to Spectrum Health’s Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile.

Construction is underway to convert the eighth floor of the building from conference rooms and spaces for specialized outpatient care into a 24-bed intensive care unit. The move expands and consolidates medical critical care currently happening on the 14-bed fifth floor with overflow onto the fourth-floor surgical critical care unit.

(A Feb. 9, 2022 photo shows the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids.)

“We recognize that the demand for beds was certainly exacerbated throughout the pandemic. We know that even as we come out of this surge that these beds will be really important for us. And so what this allows us to do is throughout the Meijer Heart Center, it allows us to expand where we need to expand to better meet the needs of our patients,” said Brian Brasser, senior vice president and chief operating office for Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.

Brasser said the changes were approved before the pandemic as part of the Spectrum Health system master plan. He said Spectrum Health has been preparing the eighth floor for the changes over the last couple years with “a dozen domino moves,” including creating new state-of-the-art conference areas across the street “that are reflected of the flexibility that is needed in this hybrid world” of in-person and virtual meetings.

Brasser said the Meijer Heart Center was designed about two decades ago with the expectation that there would likely be demand for ICU beds.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Spectrum Health shows what one of the private ICU rooms might look on the eighth floor of the Meijer Heart Center once renovations are complete.)

Once complete, each private ICU room will have one bed and overlook downtown Grand Rapids. The rooms will be used for patients with a range of medical conditions including acute respiratory failure, post cardiac arrest, complications from bone marrow transplantation and diabetic ketoacidosis.

The updated floor will also contain a large central medication storage room and several smaller supply spaces. At the heart of the unit will be a large skylight atrium that will allow natural light into the space.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Spectrum Health shows what the eighth floor of the Meijer Heart Center might look like after renovations are complete in 2023.)

“The teams have worked very hard — the design and facilities teams — with our physicians, with our nurses, our respiratory therapists, to create an environment that will really be exceptional when we open this in February of 2023,” Brasser said.

Brasser said demand has been high but it’s unclear what will happen when the pandemic eases, given the impact of “long COVID” and patients who may have put off tests and health procedures over the past two years.

“We believe that as the pandemic wanes, as the number of COVID patients in our hospitals lessen, that the actual creation of these beds themselves will not necessarily make new business, new patients, but what it’ll allow is for us to move patients to the right location to give us the flexibility that we need to mitigate delays,” he explained.

Spectrum Health says once ICU patients move onto the eighth floor, the next step will be expanding the Meijer Heart Center’s cardiothoracic critical care unit from 22 beds to 36 beds.

“We are committed to providing world-class care in our communities in Grand Rapids, and this is one more way that I think we demonstrate that,” Brasser said.