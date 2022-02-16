Meijer Gardens brings back summer concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens is bringing back and extending its three unique concert series this summer.

The first series, “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” runs from June through September. It will feature a mix of alternative, indie, blues and rock. Performers will include Amos Lee, Foreigner and Australian Pink Floyd. The complete lineup will be announced in April.

The “Tuesday Evening Music Club” will happen on Tuesday evenings in June, July and August starting at 7 p.m. They will be free for members and included in admission to the park for other guests. For the first time ever, this series is being extended to the month of June due to its popularity.

On select Sundays, “Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings” chamber music will play throughout Meijer Gardens. It will feature a blend of instruments like violin, harp, marimba, mandolin, cello, and more. These concerts are also free for members and included in admission to the park.

An exclusive ticket presale for the “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts and Meijer Gardens” is happening for Meijer Gardens Members only starting April 23 at 9 a.m. They will receive a $5 discount per ticket. You can become a member on the park’s website.

The general public can purchase tickets starting May 7.