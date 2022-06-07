GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Meijer stores are once again unable to process credit cards, as of Tuesday morning.

The store posted an apology on its website: “We are currently unable to process any credit cards. Thank you for your patience as we work to quickly resolve this.”

A paper sign posted at the front of Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids, which is owned by Meijer, said EBT, WIC, debit and gift cards were currently unavailable and only cash was accepted.

The manager there said it’s been an intermittent issue.

Some customers at Bridge Street Market on Tuesday told News 8 they were able to use both credit and debit cards.

Debit card customers shut out again @ Meijer stores. We’re checking into this latest problem. pic.twitter.com/bDGXYcgEBW — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) June 7, 2022

News 8 has reached out to Meijer but has not heard back yet.

Meijer was also not able to process credit cards over two weeks ago. At the time, a representative told News 8 that the issues were a result of several data systems being damage after storms.

Many customers were charged multiple times in the first outage and some still haven’t received a refund.

At least one customer has filed a report with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a lawsuit against Meijer that is due in court next month. He also reached out to the Michigan Attorney’s General Office and the Federal Trade Commission.